Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.