Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
