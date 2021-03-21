Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases $53,815.86 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $53,815.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,021.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forian stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $45.00.

Forian Company Profile

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit