Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases $53,815.86 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $53,815.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,021.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forian stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $45.00.

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

