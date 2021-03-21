FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.68 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

