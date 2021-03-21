Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $10.49 on Friday, reaching $356.51. 12,224,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,314. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.34. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

