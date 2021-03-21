Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Itron stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.