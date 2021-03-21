Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $783,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 823,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

