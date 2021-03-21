Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UCTT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 752,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,302. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

