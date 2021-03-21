Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.02. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Industries news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.