Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $34.25 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,215. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.