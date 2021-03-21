Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) versus McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of ∞. McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 148.54%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than McEwen Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and McEwen Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) N/A McEwen Mining $117.02 million 4.47 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -6.71

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

