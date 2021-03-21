German American Bancorp Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

