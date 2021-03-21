Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 410.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

GMRE stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $702.19 million, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

