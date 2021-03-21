Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 2,422,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,623. The firm has a market cap of $885.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.