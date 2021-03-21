Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $640.31

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 640.31 ($8.37) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.08). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 692.20 ($9.04), with a volume of 950,218 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 683.08 ($8.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 640.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.89.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

