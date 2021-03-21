Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $300,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

