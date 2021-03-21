Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,100 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

VTI stock opened at $205.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

