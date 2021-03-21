Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $68,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.52 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

