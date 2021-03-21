Head to Head Review: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

44.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies -17.78% -11.74% -1.24% CNX Resources -83.40% 1.94% 1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.36 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -59.20 CNX Resources $1.92 billion 1.71 -$80.73 million $0.26 57.69

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TETRA Technologies and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 CNX Resources 0 4 8 0 2.67

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. CNX Resources has a consensus price target of $14.45, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Summary

CNX Resources beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 524,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 610,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 1,017,000 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 283,000 net CBM acres, as well as 1,896,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Resources Corporation also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.