Head to Head Survey: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) versus NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NovoCure alerts:

This table compares NovoCure and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 41.30 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -2,024.14 Neuronetics $62.66 million 5.42 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -8.46

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NovoCure and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $129.13, indicating a potential downside of 8.87%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14%

Risk & Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovoCure beats Neuronetics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.