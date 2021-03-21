Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.41 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 259,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $67,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average of $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.