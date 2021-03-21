HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €78.00 by Independent Research

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €78.00 ($91.76) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

ETR:HEI opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.77. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a 12 month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.99.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

