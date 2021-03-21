Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

