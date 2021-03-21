Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.66

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $28.90. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 5,234 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSQVY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SEB Equities raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

