Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00051387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00648116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.