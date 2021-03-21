IMV Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (TSE:IMV)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.78. The firm has a market cap of C$264.07 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for IMV (TSE:IMV)

Comments


