Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.63

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.63 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 222,740 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

