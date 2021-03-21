Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $67,204.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARE stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit