Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $67,204.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ARE stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.