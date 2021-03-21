Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $71,750.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00.

TDOC opened at $190.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.