Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Insiders have sold a total of 25,206 shares of company stock worth $3,107,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $143.83 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.