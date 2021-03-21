Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $102.17 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

