Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

