Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $31,957,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NUS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

