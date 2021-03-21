Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

