Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 714 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

