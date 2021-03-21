Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 450,098 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

