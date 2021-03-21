Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 896,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

