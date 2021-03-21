Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 832,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,247. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

