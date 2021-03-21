Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 955 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. 531,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.