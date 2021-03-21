IT Tech Packaging (ITP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITP stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IT Tech Packaging has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

