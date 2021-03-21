Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by 78.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 115.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.3%.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

