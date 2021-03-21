Joseph A. Risico Sells 38,756 Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $1,156,091.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $178,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth $3,605,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

