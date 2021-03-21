Joseph A. Risico Sells 38,756 Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $1,156,091.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of MWK stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.
Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.
About Mohawk Group
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
