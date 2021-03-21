JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €173.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.40 ($182.82).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €155.10 ($182.47) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €142.32 and a 200-day moving average of €136.95. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

