JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) to Underweight

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Webjet in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $4.53 on Friday. Webjet has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

