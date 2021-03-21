Kevin Eley Buys 50,000 Shares of Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Kevin Eley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,500.00 ($64,642.86).

Kevin Eley also recently made the following trade(s):

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Pengana Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Pengana Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

