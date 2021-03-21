KeyCorp Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $37.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

