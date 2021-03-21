KeyCorp Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $84.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. Smartsheet has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

