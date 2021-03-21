King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 132,616 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,391,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 132,616 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $980,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

