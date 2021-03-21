Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 439.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $13,512,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

KFY opened at $64.52 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,651 shares of company stock worth $10,245,256. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.