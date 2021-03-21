LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCMLY stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit