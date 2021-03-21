LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HCMLY stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

