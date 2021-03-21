Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $1.12 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 31,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

